The opponent has changed, but the stakes are just as high for Australian standout Andrew Moloney. Pedro Guevara will now fight Moloney for the vacant WBC interim junior bantamweight world title on Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Guevara replaces former world champion Carlos Cuadras, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a torn Achilles suffered in training. Moloney-Guevara will be the co-feature to the vacant IBF lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.