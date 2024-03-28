By Joe Koizumi
The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, very well-known thanks to his father Don Jose’s legacy, participated in a ceremony at the JBC office on Tuesday to hand the WBC belt to the newly crowned bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani who acquired his third division belt on his demolition of Alejandro Santiago on February 24. Sulaiman praised Junto’s finest performance, saying, “Nakatani is a new pride of the WBC since he impressively dethroned the strong titleholder Santiago who had defeated the legendary Nonito Donaire to his credit. Junto, still young and very well gifted with his good height and reach, may grow up as the formidable bantam champion of the WBC.” Mauricio visited Japan on his way back from the Philippines where he met the national hero Manny Pacquiao last week.
Mauricio also visited Ohashi Gym in Yokohama, where he delivered the award of the WBC Boxer of the Year to “Monster” Naoya Inoue and his handler Hideyuki Ohashi as well on the next day.
Nakatani is that big that he could be a big featherweight. Next year he could be facing Inoue in all Japanese dream fight
Mr. Sillyman’s travel expenses paid in full courtesy of the fighters that paid WBC sanctioning fees……
Nakatani : a great fighter
Sulaiman : a great grifter
Sulaiman would be a good choice for Trumps’ vice president selection . Grifting and carpet bagging skills .
The corrupt Mr Sulaiman …just like his father.
He travels worldwide paid for by sanctioning fees and fighters blood
Even the sport writers refer to Mauricio being marginally relevant because of Sulaimán. He’s THAT kid in every company that got the position because…well, you know.