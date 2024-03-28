By Joe Koizumi

The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, very well-known thanks to his father Don Jose’s legacy, participated in a ceremony at the JBC office on Tuesday to hand the WBC belt to the newly crowned bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani who acquired his third division belt on his demolition of Alejandro Santiago on February 24. Sulaiman praised Junto’s finest performance, saying, “Nakatani is a new pride of the WBC since he impressively dethroned the strong titleholder Santiago who had defeated the legendary Nonito Donaire to his credit. Junto, still young and very well gifted with his good height and reach, may grow up as the formidable bantam champion of the WBC.” Mauricio visited Japan on his way back from the Philippines where he met the national hero Manny Pacquiao last week.

Mauricio also visited Ohashi Gym in Yokohama, where he delivered the award of the WBC Boxer of the Year to “Monster” Naoya Inoue and his handler Hideyuki Ohashi as well on the next day.