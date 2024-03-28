March 28, 2024
Boxing News

Sulaiman hands Nakatani WBC belt in Japan

Nakatani Wbc Belt
Photo: Naoki Fukuda

By Joe Koizumi

The WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, very well-known thanks to his father Don Jose’s legacy, participated in a ceremony at the JBC office on Tuesday to hand the WBC belt to the newly crowned bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani who acquired his third division belt on his demolition of Alejandro Santiago on February 24. Sulaiman praised Junto’s finest performance, saying, “Nakatani is a new pride of the WBC since he impressively dethroned the strong titleholder Santiago who had defeated the legendary Nonito Donaire to his credit. Junto, still young and very well gifted with his good height and reach, may grow up as the formidable bantam champion of the WBC.” Mauricio visited Japan on his way back from the Philippines where he met the national hero Manny Pacquiao last week.

Mauricio also visited Ohashi Gym in Yokohama, where he delivered the award of the WBC Boxer of the Year to “Monster” Naoya Inoue and his handler Hideyuki Ohashi as well on the next day.

Sebastian Fundora Focused & Ready
New opponent for Moloney

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Nakatani is that big that he could be a big featherweight. Next year he could be facing Inoue in all Japanese dream fight

    Reply

  • Mr. Sillyman’s travel expenses paid in full courtesy of the fighters that paid WBC sanctioning fees……

    Reply

  • Sulaiman would be a good choice for Trumps’ vice president selection . Grifting and carpet bagging skills .

    Reply

  • Even the sport writers refer to Mauricio being marginally relevant because of Sulaimán. He’s THAT kid in every company that got the position because…well, you know.

    Reply
    • >