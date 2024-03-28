By Miguel Maravilla

Opportunity has knocked for Coachella, California’s Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO’s) as he squares off against WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, KO’s) of Australia. Fundora seeks redemption as he fights for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC super welterweight title this Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on PBC Pay-Per-View event.

“This is it. I’m just focused and ready. I have had a great training camp. Now just waiting for fight night, I cant wait,” Fundora said.

Fundora was in the closing phases of his preparation when he got the call to step in. Holding his training camp in Coachella, California.

“I was already training for my fight with Bohachuk. Then I got the notice to step in. I am ready,” Fundora on his preparation.

Originally slated to be on the card, Fundora had already been preparing to compete in the pay-per-view opener against Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk but an injury to former world champion Keith Thurman opened the door for Fundora to be bumped into the main event.

“I’m just extremely grateful for the opportunity that everybody’s given me and I’m happy to be back,”

His new opponent, Tim Tszyu was originally scheduled to face Keith Thurman, an injury over a week ago forced Thurman to withdraw as he suffered a bicep injury in training camp.

“My original opponent Serhii Bohachuk has a lot of similarities to Tim Tszyu, so it makes no difference to me,”

Having suffered his first defeat last year at the hands of Brian Mendoza. Fundora was knocked out in seven rounds in relinquishing his WBC interim title. It was back to the drawing board for Sebastian Fundora.

“I made a mistake and I got caught. You simply can’t make mistakes, and that’s what happened in the fight,” Fundora on his defeat.

The defeat to Mendoza hopefully served Fundora as a wake-up call. Fundora has put defeat behind him as he looks to hand the undefeated world champion his first defeat. The 6’6 super welterweight could potentially be a case of the wrong replacement. Style wise Fundora and Thurman are not the same and size wise, Fundora towers over both Tszyu and Thurman.

“It’s been a year, but I’m ready to show everybody why I’m here and why I deserve to be here.” Fundora stated.

Now Fundora gets a crack at the title as he goes up against Tszyu, the son of the legend Kostya Tszyu as he is coming off a one-sided decision over Brian Mendoza in winning the unanimous decision. Dominating Mendoza for the entirety of the fight as Mendoza was coming off the upset win over Sebastian Fundora.

“Tszyu’s a pressure fighter with a good punch,” Fundora on Tim Tszyu.

Overall, this is a better matchup as Thurman came into the fight with inactivity. Regardless, Fundora is always exciting to watch and with Tszyu squaring off, it makes a good ingredient to a fun fight. The height difference also makes this interesting.

“I’m ready,” Fundora said. “This is for the full world title now. My sister Gabriela just became world champion, and now it’s my turn to go do the same,” Fundora concluded.

