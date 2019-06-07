WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez is set to make the sixth defense of his world title, and for the third time during his title reign, he will be facing an unbeaten challenger. Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) will defend his belt against upstart Jason Sanchez (14-0, 7 KOs) Saturday evening from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada.



Oscar Valdez: “I know Jason Sanchez. I know he’s a tough fighter, and I treat him with as much respect as any fighter out there. A lot of people might not know who he is. Unfortunately, in the boxing world, if you don’t know the opponent, they automatically think it’s an easy fight like he’s a bum, a walk in the park, a sack of potatoes, whatever anybody wants to call it.

“But I don’t see that. I see a young, hungry fighter with the same dream as any other fighter wants to have, which is become a world champion. I have that target on my back. I take no fighter lightly. I see Jason Sanchez as a strong opponent, and I’m going to do my best to win.”

Jason Sanchez: He’s a tough guy. I’ve seen him fight before, but we’re ready. I just need to fight hard and stay smart and active. Bringing the title home to Albuquerque would mean so much.”

In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, 19-year-old Gabriel Flores Jr. (13-0, 6 KOs) will fight Salvador Briceno (15-3, 9 KOs). Both bouts will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.