Valdez-Quigg Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

The final press conference was held Thursday afternoon as WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (23-0, 19 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona by way of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and former world champion Scott Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KOs) of England met at the Conga Room at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. Valdez and Quigg will square off this Saturday at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live in ESPN.

Promoter Bob Arum: “We have a great co-feature. It’s a really pick’em fight. It will be a great night of boxing. The main event, Quigg is a terrific fighter and former world champion. It will be a true test for Oscar Valdez.”

Oscar Valdez: “I’m ready to return and I’m going up against a big name. We have done a great job in training camp and I want to thank my team. Saturday you will see a great fight. Expect the best from me, I will leave it all in the ring.”

Scott Quigg: “This is a great opportunity. This is a fight that excites me I have big respect for Valdez. He didn’t have to pick me. I will make sure on Saturday that they regret picking me and I am confident we will do the job.”

The co-feature fighters Erick DE Leon (17-0, 10 KOs) of Detroit and Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences (20-0,12 KOs) of San Jose are putting their undefeated records on the line in a super featherweight bout. Here is what they had to say.

Erick De Leon: “It’s a big opportunity and I can wait for Saturday night. I’m focused on what I have to do Saturday night. I’m more than ready and I know he is. The fans are going to be the winners and may the best man win.”

Andy Vences: “I have trained super hard for this fight. I have trained like if I’m the underdog because I know where I come from. I’m dedicated his fight to my manager Herb Stone. May he Rest In Peace. I will make him proud Saturday.”

Also present was WBO junior welterweight contender Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo (26-0, 16 KOs) as he squares off against Abner Lopez (25-8, 21 KOs).

Alex Saucedo: “We have a tough guy in front of us. He is rugged Mexican fighter that just comes forward. We’re expecting a tough fight but we did our job in the gym. It’s a tough fight but I’m ready.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla