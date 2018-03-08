New boxing series in Hollywood, CA

Fresh off the SUPERFLY 2 event at the Fabulous Forum on February 24, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions has announced the debut of ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ set for Tuesday, March 27 at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA.

“I’m very excited to launch the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series on March 27,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Boxing Promotions. “The Avalon is an iconic, Hollywood historic landmark that has an extraordinary legacy of hosting memorable events since it opened in 1926.

“Our opening night on March 27 event will feature two top undefeated prospects on the show, Ryan ‘Blue Chip’ Martin and Serhii Bohachuk in separate bouts in addition to the pro debut of former national amateur standout Brian Ceballo.”