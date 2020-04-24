An agreement was recently announced between VADA and BSCG (Banned Substances Control Group), an international leader in supplement testing and certification, team in favor of sport to offer nutritional supplement testing for performance-enhancing substances to all boxers enrolled in VADA.

This BSCG “Certificate of Drug-Free Product” is essential for all boxers who want to ensure that the products they consume on a regular basis are not contaminated with substances prohibited in sport.

The BSCG tests cover more than 497 drugs, including those on the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) list of prohibited substances, as well as illicit, prescription and over-the-counter drugs that are not prohibited in sport and that no other program covers.

The results would be delivered directly to applicants through VADA who would also facilitate the submission of the boxer’s samples to BSCG. The results of the tests and the requests for analysis will be kept confidential throughout the process. Likewise. it is important to clarify that the analyzes and certificates will have no cost for the requesting boxer. However, the number of analyzes that can be addressed under this agreement has a limit.