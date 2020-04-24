By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Mike Tyson had to control his fear when he stepped into the ring and still works out each day to stay in shape. “I never thought I could handle being a fighter. It just was. I’ve never been able to handle it. You always get nervous. I’m nervous now. That’s just part of life. I believe from my experience that the feeling is a natural defense mechanism. You rise to the occasion or you freeze. You learn to deal with that,” Tyson said to actor Kenan Thompson.

“What is a normal person? It has nothing to do with being an athletic person, it’s about your morale. Fighting has a lot to do with morality too. It’s not about taking it, it’s the willingness to die, that’s what life is. When you stand up to it you no longer have to fear it,” Tyson said.

“I’m working out, I’m getting up every day. I do an hour on my bike, an hour on my treadmill, then I do some light weights. I’m getting ready to go there, another week or two and I’m going to start hitting the bag.”