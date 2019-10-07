By Przemek Garczarczyk

The high profile fight this weekend is the heavyweight debut of Oleksandr Usyk against Tyrone Spong at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday. There will be two open-to-the-public pre-fight events.

On Wednesday afternoon starting at 4:30PM, there will public work out at Pioneer Court in Downtown Chicago. The following fighters will work out: Oleksandr Usyk, Tyrone Spong, Dmitry Bivol, Lenin Castillo, Jessica McCaskill, Erica Farias and others.

On Friday morning at 10AM, the fighters for Saturday night’s card hit the scales for the weigh-in at the Courtyard at Daley Plaza in Downtown Chicago.

The fights can be seen live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.