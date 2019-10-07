The 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist Félix Díaz will be part of the “WBO Champions Tournament” show, which will feature the WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez in his first defense on October 26, at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.

Díaz (20-3, 10 KOs) will face an opponent to be determined at 10 rounds and 147 pounds. Méndez (14-1, 5 KOs), the only Puerto Rican male world champion, will defend his WBO 105 pounds belt against Gabriel Mendoza (30-6-2, 23 KOs), a two-time world challenger.

Also, unbeaten jr middleweights Patrick Cora (8-0, 6 KOs) and Luis Midyael Sánchez (8-0, 6 KOs) collide in an eight-rounder.