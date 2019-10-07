WBA and WBC (franchise) middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez says he wants new challenges for his career, not a third fight with IBF middleweight king Gennady Golovkin. In an interview with Azteca 7, Canelo stated “I am the one to beat, the one everyone wants to face. Ever since Golovkin fought me, what has he done? He didn’t do anything.

“…I’m facing a pure world champion and going up two weight divisions and his opponents come from losing. He no longer poses any challenge. I’ve already beat him. I gave him 24 rounds and he couldn’t do it. What’s going to happen in the third fight? I’m going to beat him again. I’m even going to knock him out. It’s just business.

“I’ve already spoken to my promoter. If they want me to fight him, all it represents to me is business. If it doesn’t represent a challenge, I’m not going to do it. If they want the fight, give me the numbers and maybe. I want other kinds of challenges!”