Photos: Darryl Cobb Jr.

Friday night in Philadelphia was a night to remember as the City of Brotherly Love paid homage to Hall of Fame promoter J Russell Peltz, who celebrated 50 years in the business by presenting a card at the 2300 Arena.



In the main event, unbeaten super lightweight prospect Victor Padilla (6-0, 5 KOs) who took a unanimous decision over Romain Tomas (8-3, 1 KO). The bout was scheduled for six rounds, a throwback to a century ago when Pennsylvania state laws set such a limit on all main events. Padilla won by scores of 59-55, 60-54 and 60-54.

In the co-feature, junior middleweights Roque Zapata (6-2-5, 0 KOs) and Isaiah Wise (7-2-2, 4 K0s) met in a rematch of their 2016 fight won by Zapata via majority four-round decision. This time they battled to a six round draw. Scores were 57-57 across the board.

In another rematch, junior welterweight Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 KO) beat Osnel Charles (13-20-1, 2 K0s) for the second time in a five round bout. Scores were 49-46 on all three cards. Why a five-rounder? The fighters couldn’t agree on a four or six round bout.

Other Results:

Sydney Maccow W6 Marcel Rivers (welterweight)

Shinard Bunch KO1 Kevin Womack (welterweight)

Christopher Burgos W4 Tyree Arnold (lightweight)

Seifullah Wise W4 Vinnie Denierio (lightweight)

Shamar Fulton TKO1 Leonard Kenon (lightweight)

Sahret Delgado W4 Joel Caudle (heavyweight)

Celebrities on hand included Bernard Hopkins, Eric Gomez, Gabe Rosado, and Lou DiBella.

