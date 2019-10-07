The World Boxing Association (WBA) has opened registration for its 98th Convention, to be held from November 6th to 11th in the beautiful city of Fuzhou, China. About a month remains until the big event takes place for the oldest sanctioning body in the world and those who wish to attend can now register.

Through the WBA website you can enter the registration form, which can be found at the beginning of the portal. Those who wish to participate in the different activities of the organization in China will have to provide their basic information through the portal and identify their role so that the convention organization can process the requirement and register their participation correctly.

Over the five days, the event will be held there will be many important activities. The official arrival of the board of directors and of all the participants, including President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, will take place on November 6th. On the 7th the board meeting will be held, in which different issues regarding the current and future of the WBA will be discussed, as well as different issues that affect global boxing today.

The schedule, which can be viewed on the portal, also includes medical seminars, seminars of judges and referees, meeting with promoters, and various dinners and recreational activities.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get to know the city of Fuzhou, in addition to tasting Chinese cuisine and all its diversity during their stay.

Detailed information about activities and additional costs can be found in the registration section that has been enabled on the portal. The WBA invites all parties involved in boxing to participate, in what will be an unforgettable learning event for the challenges ahead in the global arena of boxing.