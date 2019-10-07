By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former three-division world champion Jeff Fenech remains in a Bangkok hospital. He has been advised that he is facing a heart operation on an infected valve. His wife Suzee is now with him in Thailand.
Fox Sports ring announcer Ben Damon reports that surgery on Fenech’s infected heart valve has just been scheduled for tomorrow night. “He sounds dreadful and is in shocking discomfort, but appreciates the calls and messages of support he has received from Mike Tyson and thousands of others.”
It’s not good having an infected heart valve caused by an infection. Why? An insufficient heart valve can affect the overall performance of blood pressure, cardiac output, and even the lungs. Often times a person will get an infected heart valve(s) from neglected tooth decay. However, any source of infection can result in sepsis which can affect any of the heart valves. Hope you enjoyed your medical minute update. Have a nice day!