By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former three-division world champion Jeff Fenech remains in a Bangkok hospital. He has been advised that he is facing a heart operation on an infected valve. His wife Suzee is now with him in Thailand.

Fox Sports ring announcer Ben Damon reports that surgery on Fenech’s infected heart valve has just been scheduled for tomorrow night. “He sounds dreadful and is in shocking discomfort, but appreciates the calls and messages of support he has received from Mike Tyson and thousands of others.”