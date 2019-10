By Jeff Pamungkas

IBO jr. flyweight champion Tibo Monabesa (20-1-2, 8 KOs) of Indonesia is seeking a title fight with the other champion in the division. Ken Shiro, the WBC king of the division from Japan, is one of the targets. Currently, Monabesa is listed as #13 contender in the ranking of the WBC. “it’s our program for Monabesa to be an undisputed champion,” stated Armin Tan (Monabesa’s manager).