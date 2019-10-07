October 7, 2019
Boxing News

Dawson, Grachev quick quotes

More than 11 years have passed since promoter Jimmy Burchfield brought live championship boxing to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The drought ends Friday with former two-time world champion “Bad” Chad Dawson of New Haven facing Denis Grachev (19-8-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight title in the eight-round main event. UFC Fight Pass will stream.

Chad Dawson: “It’s a pleasure for me to be fighting for another title in front of my friends, family and supporters. I’ve trained hard to make sure I’m 100-percent ready for the task at hand. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show on October 11.”

Denis Grachev: “I’ve fought world-class opponents before, so being in the ring with a guy like Chad Dawson is nothing new to me. I’ve been working hard with my team in San Diego to bring the belt back to the west coast. I hope Chad Dawson is as ready as I am. The fans will enjoy this fight.”

Usyk festivities this week in Chicago

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >