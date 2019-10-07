More than 11 years have passed since promoter Jimmy Burchfield brought live championship boxing to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The drought ends Friday with former two-time world champion “Bad” Chad Dawson of New Haven facing Denis Grachev (19-8-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC light heavyweight title in the eight-round main event. UFC Fight Pass will stream.

Chad Dawson: “It’s a pleasure for me to be fighting for another title in front of my friends, family and supporters. I’ve trained hard to make sure I’m 100-percent ready for the task at hand. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show on October 11.”

Denis Grachev: “I’ve fought world-class opponents before, so being in the ring with a guy like Chad Dawson is nothing new to me. I’ve been working hard with my team in San Diego to bring the belt back to the west coast. I hope Chad Dawson is as ready as I am. The fans will enjoy this fight.”