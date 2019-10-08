Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced that heavyweight Tyrone Spong is out as Oleksandr Usyk’s opponent this Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. “We have been contacted by VADA to inform us that there has been an adverse finding in Tyrone Spong’s test,” Hearn announced on social media. “It has been sent to the State of Illinois Commission and further information will be released in the morning. We have reserve opponents standing by.”

Former undisputed cruiserweight champ Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs) will be making his heavyweight debut.