Heavyweight Derek Chisora will now face David Price at The O2 in London on October 26. Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) was scheduled to face former WBO champion Joseph Parker until the New Zealander was forced out through illness. Price (25-6, 20 KOs), who was scheduled to fight in Liverpool on November 23, steps in to face Chisora on the back of his career-changing win over Dave Allen.

“It didn’t matter who got in the ring with me on October 26th I’m ready for WAR. Parker b*tched out, it’s like he thinks he is Peter Parker not Joseph Parker with his Spider-Man excuses. It’s cool, let him do his thing,” said Chisora.

“David Price has stepped up and I’m ready for whatever he brings. If he thinks I’m just going to stand there and be a punch bag like Dave Allen he is in for a shock. This is north versus south and in my home town I write the rules. Saturday 26th October get ready to scream TIMBER!”