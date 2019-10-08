By Bob Caico

Professional boxing returns to the Buffalo-Niagara Region for the first time in three years on October 18th as All Star Boxing will showcase young local talent for a BOXEO Telemundo broadcast from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY.

All Star Boxing president Felix “Tuto” Zabala says, “We want to fill a void in boxing in Western NY., Buffalo is a great sports town with enthusiastic fans.” The main event features Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1-1, 15 KOs) facing Richard Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs) for aa WBO regional jr. welterweight belt.

Undefeated Wilfredo Flores (7-0, 3 KOs) makes his long-awaited hometown appearance against Salvador Briceno (16-5, 10 KOs) in an eight-round co-main event.

Recent Buffalo State graduate lightweight Geffred “The Authentic” Ngayot (1-0) and bantamweight Alex Castellano (1-0) both former Ring 44 Buffalo Amateur fighters of the year will be making their second starts to their promising careers.

Buffalo’s super-featherweight Danny Dejesus, super-lightweight Charles Garner III and super-welterweight Ayanna Tramont will be making their professional debuts.

The event is practically sold out with few tickets remaining to be purchased which is an encouraging sign that All Star Boxing and the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will be adding more shows next year.