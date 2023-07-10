WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Uysk and WBA “regular” champion Daniel Dubois faced off for the first time at the kickoff press conference for their August 26th clash in Wroclaw, Poland.
Oleksandr Uysk: “I’ve been traveling around the world fighting in the different backyards of my opponents, but this fight here in Poland will be the closest one to my home. I hope you’re going to enjoy everything that’s going to happen on the 26th of August.”
Daniel Dubois: “This has been a long time coming and I’m ready to take it on. He’s been a great champion, but everything with a beginning has an end.”
The interesting thig here is that Dubois has an excellent chance at winning this fight. If he does I’m sure there is a rematch clause and if he wins again then he fights Fury for all the marbles…
This was a mandatory fight that went to purse bids which means no rematch clause.
I Hope Usyk looks incredible in this fight and the demand becomes such that Fury can’t continue to run and hide.
Usyk should win this.
For the sake of unification and having an undisputed champion, it’s probably best if Dubois wins. He and Tyson Fury have the same promoter so, presumably, Fury – Dubois is a much easier fight to make than Fury – Usyk has been. I don’t see it though, but I do think he gives a decent showing but Usyk wins this one 8-4ish imo.