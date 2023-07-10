WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Uysk and WBA “regular” champion Daniel Dubois faced off for the first time at the kickoff press conference for their August 26th clash in Wroclaw, Poland.

Oleksandr Uysk: “I’ve been traveling around the world fighting in the different backyards of my opponents, but this fight here in Poland will be the closest one to my home. I hope you’re going to enjoy everything that’s going to happen on the 26th of August.”

Daniel Dubois: “This has been a long time coming and I’m ready to take it on. He’s been a great champion, but everything with a beginning has an end.”