Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and domestic rival Dillian Whyte faced off at a press conference today in London to announce their rematch at The O2 in London on August 12, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.

Anthony Joshua: “[Dillian] is just another body. They’ve got a lot of hate for me. But I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my lane and what I’m trying to do. I don’t focus on other peoples opinions…forget Wilder and all them lot. They’ve been doing my head in for years. Even with Fury. You can see all the lies that have been going on. I’m 34 this year and I’m not wasting my time chasing people.”

Dillian Whyte: “I just prepare for the best version of him. I don’t care what people are saying about him. I’m still coming to fight and I haven’t got anything to lose. I’m calm now – but the more you f*** about, we’ll soon find out.”