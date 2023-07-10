Saturday night in Managua, Nicaragua, unbeaten super lightweight Tito Mercado (11-0, 10 KOs) stayed perfect with a dominant 10-round decision over South African veteran Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs). Scores were 99-91 on all three judges’ scorecards. The 21-year-old Mercado, fighting out of Pomona, CA, controlled the action from the opening bell. Details of Mercado’s next fight will be announced shortly.
Mercado stopped what was left of Hank Lundy in the first round in his last fight and he had a pretty good amateur career too, apparently. Only 21, might be someone to keep an eye on in a few years.