Mercado still unbeaten Saturday night in Managua, Nicaragua, unbeaten super lightweight Tito Mercado (11-0, 10 KOs) stayed perfect with a dominant 10-round decision over South African veteran Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs). Scores were 99-91 on all three judges' scorecards. The 21-year-old Mercado, fighting out of Pomona, CA, controlled the action from the opening bell. Details of Mercado's next fight will be announced shortly. Rozicki-Green clash Sept 30 Joshua-Whyte 2 Kickoff Press Conference

