Quotes from Friday’s Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora kickoff press conference at the Royal Institute of British Architects ahead of their heavyweight clash at The O2 in London on May 23, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.



Oleksandr Usyk: “I am very happy to be back here and I really hope that this fight will take place. He’s a really big guy and he hits hard. I will train hard and I will be in the best shape for this fight and I tell you once again, I love boxing very much, I love to box.”

Derek Chisora: “I am fighting one of the best fighters out there! The guy knows how to box and I can’t get sparring partners who can box like him. I will chuck whatever I can chuck. I want to take his golden ticket and I want to take what he has and make it mine. I think the way he wins this fight is by knocking me out but that is not going to happen because I am going to keep coming.”