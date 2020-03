Weights from Tijuana Omar Aguilar 140 vs. David Alegria 138

(WBC Youth super lightweight title)

David Picaso 125.4 vs. Jesús Quijada 124.5

(WBC Youth featherweight title)

Dubiel Sánchez 156 vs. Dilan Loza 156.4

Esteban Sánchez 134.7 vs. René Miranda 137

Jesús Ramón Lugo 130 vs. Ángel García 130

Roxana Reyes 130 vs. Kenia Enriquez 130 Venue: Auditorio Municipal, Tijuana, BC, Mexico

Promoter: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca (Mexico) Usyk, Chisora kickoff presser quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.