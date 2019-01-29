The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee reported that there have been changes in the purse bids originally announced for Monday, February 4. One more fight has been added and the auctions will now take place on Wednesday, February 6th, at the WBA offices located in Panama City.

The bids that will place that day will be:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla (lightweight title)

Beibut Shumenov vs. Arsen Goulamirian (cruiserweight title)

Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (super bantamweight title)

Trevor Bryan vs Jarrel Miller (interim heavyweight title)

The percentages will be distributed as follows: 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger in the case of 135 and 122 pounds. While at 200 pounds the champion will have 55% and the challenger 45%, the heavyweight bid will be announced soon.

The minimum purse bid per weight class is the following: $200,000 for cruiserweight, $150,000 for lightweight, $120,000 for super bantamweight and $600,000 for interim heavyweight.