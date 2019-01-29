After a last minute glitch was resolved, it was confirmed today that undefeated super lightweight contender Mario Barrios will take on Richard Zamora in a 10-round co-featured match on Saturday, February 9 live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California. Zamora was supposed to fight on ShoBox this Friday, but that bout was scrapped when opponent Logan Yoon suffered a knee injury and pulled out.

In the main event, two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA title against three-division world champion Abner Mares.