Ordering is now available for Friday’s world title twinbill at DonKing.com. Who specifically will be fighting isn’t mentioned in the latest promo copy.

Return to Greatness: WBA Heavyweight Championship

It’s a new year and the world’s greatest boxing promoter, Don King, is ready to present two world title fights at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL on Friday, Jan. 29. While the boxing card will not be open to a live audience, King will present two world title fights–one for the WBA heavyweight championship and the other for the WBA cruiserweight championship plus three other classic fights of the past on Don King TV live-streamed worldwide for $19.95 (www.donking.com).

The scheduled headliner is WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr against WBA interim titleholder Trevor Bryan. The Charr camp claims he has obtained a visa, but as of now he’s apparently still in Germany. If Charr is a no-show, Bryan is expected to face Bermaine Stiverne instead.

The co-feature is WBA cruiser champion Beibut Shumenov vs. Raphael Murphy, although there may be some issues with Shumanov.

So lots of drama behind the scenes in South Florida. Stay tuned…