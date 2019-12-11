Advertisements

December 11, 2019
Boxing News

Uniko Ramirez killed in Mexico

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that featherweight César “El Uniko” Ramírez was killed by gunfire while driving in a car in the Independencia neighborhood of Tijuana. Ramirez quickly received medical attention but unfortunately didn’t survive. The 28-year-old Ramírez was the partner of former WBC atomweight world champion Brenda “Bonita” Flores and was waiting to be a father. Ramirez had a pro record of 11-5 with 4 KOs and his nickname “Uniko” was because he was the only boxer with trainer Ramiro Chavez.

