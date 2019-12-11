By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that featherweight César “El Uniko” Ramírez was killed by gunfire while driving in a car in the Independencia neighborhood of Tijuana. Ramirez quickly received medical attention but unfortunately didn’t survive. The 28-year-old Ramírez was the partner of former WBC atomweight world champion Brenda “Bonita” Flores and was waiting to be a father. Ramirez had a pro record of 11-5 with 4 KOs and his nickname “Uniko” was because he was the only boxer with trainer Ramiro Chavez.