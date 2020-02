Undercard Results from Nashville, Tennessee Former WBA bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren (17-3, 4 KOs) outpointed Gilberto Mendoza (15-8-3, 7 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91. Heavyweight Roney Hines (8-0, 5 KOs) topped Johnnie Langston (8-2, 3 KOs) over four. 40-36x across the board. Unbeaten middleweight Leon Lawson III (13-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Francisco Javier Castro (28-13, 23 KOs) in the first round. Welterweight Jose Borrego (16-2, 14 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Joaquim Carneiro (26-13, 23 KOs). March 28 Ortiz-Vargas card shaping up

