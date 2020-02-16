Plant stops Feigenbutz, retains IBF 168lb title IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided tenth round TKO over mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. 40:1 favorite Plant dominated from the opening bell and progressively broke down Feigenbutz until the bout was waved off by referee Malik Waleed at 2:23 of round ten. Ramos stops Parrella with 1 second remaining

