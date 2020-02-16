IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided tenth round TKO over mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) on Saturday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. 40:1 favorite Plant dominated from the opening bell and progressively broke down Feigenbutz until the bout was waved off by referee Malik Waleed at 2:23 of round ten.
Plant looked good, but David Benavidez will beat him, he would be better off fighting Smith.
Easy fight for Plant, the other champs would beat him though.