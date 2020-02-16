Soto KOs Rendon in one WBO light flyweight world champion Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (17-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico knocked out countryman Javier Alejandro Rendon (10-5-3, 4 KOs) in round one of a non-title 10 round flyweight main event on Saturday night at the Auditorio del Estado, Mexicali, Mexico. Soto delivered a vicious left hook to the body that put Rendon down and out for the full ten count. Official time 2:41 of round one. Plant stops Feigenbutz, retains IBF 168lb title

