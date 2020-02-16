February 16, 2020
Boxing Results

Dat Nguyen wins in wild slugfest

5 Abdiel Velasquez Vs Dat Nguyen 8
Photo: Phil Lambert/BKFC
Lightweight boxer Dat Nguyen scored a wild first round KO over Abdiel Velazquez in a bare-knuckle fight at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It was a furious pace from the opening bell, Nguyen landing first and dropping Velazquez. Velazquez continued to force the fast action and he caught Nguyen, dropping Nguyen to the mat for the first time in his career. As the fighters settled into the later stages of the first round, Nguyen landed a huge left that knocked Velazquez out cold. The referee immediately waved off the fight 1:51 into round one.

>