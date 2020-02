By David Finger

IBF world female featherweight champion Jennifer Han returned to the ring after a lay-off of nearly two years, winning a lopsided eight round unanimous decision over Jeri Sitzes in front of her hometown fans in El Paso Saturday night. All three judges scored it a shutout (80-72) for Han, who improved to 18-3-1, 1 KO. Sitzes, who has never been stopped, falls to 15-11-1, 6 KOs. Golden Eagle Promotions was the promoter.