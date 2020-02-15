It was officially announced today that unbeaten welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Gold title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-rounder on March 28 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN. The card will also feature Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis, and Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada.

In the co-main event, Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano (33-7-1, 23 KOs) will put his WBC International Silver super lightweight title on the line against Michael “The Artist” Perez (25-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round fight.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (18-3, 15 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBA interim super bantamweight title against Jose Sanmartin (30-5-1, 20 KOs) in a 12-round clash.

Welterweight contender Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis (22-0, 14 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas welterweight title against Sergio Ortega (21-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada (18-0, 7 KOs) will make the first defense of her WBA interim flyweight title in a 10-round battle.

Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KOs) will participate in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) will face Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (8-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight clash between two young prospects.

Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (10-0, 6 KOs) will return in an eight-round super welterweight clash.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) will open the night in an eight-round middleweight battle against Jarvis Williams (8-2-1, 5 KOs).