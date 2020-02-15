Back in 1930, German heavyweight Max Schmeling won the world championship fighting in the USA. No German has done it since. Felix Sturm came oh so close, losing controversially to Oscar de la Hoya. Axel Schulz nearly pulled it off in a controversial loss to George Foreman.

But tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, super middleweight Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) is looking to beat the curse and become the first German boxer to win a world title in the USA in 90 years.

Local defending IBF champion Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) is a prohibitive 32:1 favorite, but Team Feigenbutz believes their man has more than a puncher’s chance. “We have the impression from Plant that he does not take Vincent seriously as an opponent and is convinced of a quick victory in front of the home crowd,” said manager Rainer Gottwald.

The 24-year-old Feigenbutz is no stranger to the big stage. He briefly held the WBA interim title in 2015 when he was just 20 years old. “I’m a man now,” he said. “I’m much more experienced and I have everything I’ll need to beat Caleb Plant!”

The bout will air on FOX in the U.S., while German fans will be staying up until 3AM to see the fight live on Sport1.