Former WBC middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (51-2-2, 28 KOs) will return to the ring against an opponent to be named on June 6 in Madrid, Spain. Sergio, who turns 45 next week, hasn’t fought for six years. In his last fight against Miguel Cotto back in 2014, Martinez suffered a bad knee injury, but he says after all this time off he feels really good.