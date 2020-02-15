Former WBC middleweight champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez (51-2-2, 28 KOs) will return to the ring against an opponent to be named on June 6 in Madrid, Spain. Sergio, who turns 45 next week, hasn’t fought for six years. In his last fight against Miguel Cotto back in 2014, Martinez suffered a bad knee injury, but he says after all this time off he feels really good.
