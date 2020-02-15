By Miguel Maravilla

Lightweights Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) of Victorville, California, and former three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) of Venezuela both scored devastating knockout victories Friday night in Anaheim, California, to set up an expected summer showdown.

Garcia made quick work of Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) scoring an 80 second knockout. “I was hoping it would last longer. You tell everyone I’m here. I’m ready for anything,” Garcia told Fightnews.com®.

Linares scored a fourth round KO over Los Angeles’s own Carlos Morales (19-5-4, 8 KOs) in the co-feature. He also suffered a small cut near his left eye, but that won’t prevent the fight with Garcia. “I’m happy with my win. My cut is fine and I should be good for a fight with Garcia. Congratulations to him, let’s do this,” Linares told us.

July 11th is the expected date for the Garcia-Linares fight and it is scheduled to be held at Staples Center.

“I’m going straight back to the gym. That’s the fight I’ve wanted. You will all be shocked when I beat Linares,” Garcia said

“I’m ready to do this. Now it’s time to go back to Japan, rest a bit, then back to the gym,” Linares commented.

