By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) of Victorville, California returned Friday night and made quick work of Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) scoring a first round knockout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, headlining on Valentines Day on DAZN.

It didn’t take long as a lead left hook by Garcia knocked Fonseca out cold. Referee Raul Caíz Sr. immediately waved off the fight at 1:20 of the first.

Next up: Kingry vs. Linares this summer.