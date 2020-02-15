By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) of Victorville, California returned Friday night and made quick work of Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) scoring a first round knockout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, headlining on Valentines Day on DAZN.
It didn’t take long as a lead left hook by Garcia knocked Fonseca out cold. Referee Raul Caíz Sr. immediately waved off the fight at 1:20 of the first.
Next up: Kingry vs. Linares this summer.
Floyd Mayweather and Tank don’t want anything to do with Kingry anytime soon.
Nice move by Garcia not celebrating whilst Fonseca was out on the canvas. He hit his head pretty hard. Crazy ko though