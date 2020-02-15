By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former world champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) of Venezuela scored an explosive fourth round knockout over Los Angeles’s own Carlos Morales (19-5-4, 8 KOs) in the co-feature on Friday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Testing each other out with the jab, Linares and Morales took the first to figure out and measure distance. Morales landed some snapping punches on the inside connecting with an uppercut snapping Linares head as the former world champion was cut above his left eye. Linares stalked in the third as Morales jabbed away with him. A short Linares right hand dropped Morales.

A crushing Linares right hand in round four is what finally did it as he sent Morales to the canvas again. Referee Thomas Taylor counted Morales out at 2:09.