In a matchup of undefeated super lightweights, Montana “Too Pretty” Love (13-0-1, 6 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Jerrico “Hands of Stone” Walton (16-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 78-74, 77-75, 77-75.

In a clash between undefeated super welterweights, Joseph “Action” Jackson (16-0, 12 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Derrick “D-Man” Colemon Jr. (11-1, 8 KOs).Sxores were 77-75, 80-72, 78-74.