By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In an all-Southern California battle, featherweights Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-2-1 1 KO) of Los Angeles and Anthony Casillas (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of South Gate, California, went the distance in a six-rounder in the opening bout at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Nava and Casillas did not hold back and both fought on for six rounds as all three judges scored the bout 57-57. Moments later the scores were recalculated and all three judges scored the fight 58-56.