By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Dustin Long (3-1-2, 3 KOs) of Tennessee scored a highlight knockout over Deontay Wilder’s youngest brother, Marsellos Wilder (5-2, 2 KOs) in a cruiserweight bout. It was a slow paced first round as Wilder and Long were limited. In round two, Wilder popped the jab tagging the taller opponent Long. Wilder staggered Long in the third round as he was patient in picking his spots. However a huge left hook by Long in the fourth, knocked Wilder out as referee Jay Nady immediately waived it at 1:51 of the fourth.

Featherweight Angel Alejandro (8-0, 4 KOs) of Dallas, Texas won a hard fought unanimous decision over Mark John Yap (30-15, 15 KOs) of the Philippines in a six round bout. Alejandro boxed well throughout the fight as Yap was aggressive. Tagging Yap with big punches Alejandro circled as the Filipino pursued. Yap was bleeding from the nose in the fifth as Alejandro popped the jab and stuck to the plan boxing the aggressor. Credit to Yap for fighting on despite being bloodied in the final round as Alejandro finished strong in staggering Yap in the closing seconds in route to a unanimous decision victory. Scores were 59-55, 58-56, and 58-56.

John Gemino (21-12-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines scored a fifth round knockout in handing lightweight prospect Arnold Alejandro (11-1, 10 KOs) of Dallas, Texas his first loss. Gemino sent Alejandro to the canvas to start off as Gemino attacked continuously throughout the opening round. However a solid right by the Filipino did it as Alejandro was laid out on his back, referee Robert Byrd immediately waived it at 1:45

Huntington Park, California’s super featherweight José Manuel Gómez (12-0, 5 KOs) stopped Miami’s Daniel Placeres (8-3-1, 7 KOs) in three rounds opening up the Wilder Ortiz 2 preliminary card from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. A short right hand by Gomez floored Placeres in the opening round as Placeres quickly got up. Gomez sent Placeres to the canvas a second time in round two with a crunching left hook to the body as he was able to get up finishing the round. Placeres was down a third time in the third as he continued to fight but somehow the referee let him continue and finished the round. However the corner had seen enough and the fight was waved off at the end of the third.