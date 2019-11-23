Advertisements

November 23, 2019
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Indio, California

Unbeaten super featherweight Victor Morales Jr. (13-0, 7 KOs) shut out Diuhl Olguin (14-13-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Scores were 80-72 across the board.

Two-time Olympian super bantamweight Alberto “Impacto” Melian (6-1, 3 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Juan Kantun (21-9-3, 15 KOs). “The Argentinian Lomachenko” dropped Kantun twice and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:36. Melian was coming off his first loss against Leonardo “Leon” Baez.

In his U.S. debut, super lightweight Baishanbo Nasiyiwula (16-3-1, 6 KOs) of China won a unanimous decision over Saul Corral (30-15, 20 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Undercard Results from Las Vegas
