Undefeated African welterweight Prince “Octopus” Dzanie, undefeated Icelandic heavyweight Kolbeinn “Ice Bear” Kristinsson and three unbeaten young prospects have joined the undercard lineup for Salita Promotions’ next Detroit Brawl, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the historic Garden Theater in Midtown Detroit.

In an eight-rounder, Dzanie (22-0, 18 KOs) faces Ira “Mr. Showtime” Terry (27-21, 16 KOs), In another important supporting bout, Kristinsson will take on Rodney Moore (20-22-2, 9 KOs) in a six-round battle.

Undefeated amateur standouts Joseph Hicks Jr. and Joshua Pagan will also see action that night. Hicks (2-0, 2 KOs) will face Jonathan Batista (19-16, 12 KOs) in a six-round middleweight struggle, while Pagan will take on Maycon Oller Da Silva (1-5) over four super lightweight rounds. One of Detroit’s own, undefeated middleweight Da’Velle Smith (3-0, 3 KOs), already the winner of the WBC’s Big Belt Championship Tournament, will go four rounds or less with Devontae McDonald (2-1, 1 KO).

Rounding out the action will be undefeated light heavyweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (2-0, 2 KOs) against David Murray (10-3-1, 6 KOs) in a lightweight six and Spencer Wilcox (3-0, 2 KOs) will face an opponent that is still TBA in a lightweight six-rounder.

The seven-fight professional boxing event will be topped by IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 and RING #7 super lightweight slugger Shohjahon Ergashev (22-0, 19 KOs) against Angel “El Furioso” Martinez Hernandez (14-1-2, 14 KOs) and WBO #12-, IBF #11, WBC #7-ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (8-0, 6 KOs) facing Eric Murguia (14-0, 12 KOs).