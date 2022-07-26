Bergen County Fight Night 2 takes place this Friday night at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The main event of the eleven bout Abella Boxing Promotions card features welterweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (24-1, 14 KOs) against Gabriel Punaleaf (24-14-6, 9 KOs) in an eight round clash.

Unbeaten super welterweight Robert “Tiger” Terry (6-0, 0 KOs) meets Isaiah Seldon (14-5, 5 KOs) in the six-round co-feature.

In other six round bouts, super lightweight Mike “The Champ” Lee (8-2, 6 KOs) meets Ryan Schwartzberg (1-6-1, 1 KO), super middleweight KO artist Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Brandon Maddox (8-5, 6 KOs), and super bantamweight Carlos “All In” Vanegas Nunez (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Ahmond Rayshaun Oates (1-1, 1 KO).

Four rounders include:

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado vs. Andrew Bentley (super featherweight)

Michelle Cook vs. Elizabeth Tuani (female lightweight)

Jenna Gaglioti vs. Miranda Barber (female middleweight)

Jade “Poison” Ivery vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses (super middleweight)

Elijah “The Bully” Williams vs. Joey Aquino (welterweight)

Saleh “Habibi” Ali vs. Carlos Nunez (super featherweight)

Tickets are VIP $300, general admission floor $150, general admission $100

The event will stream live on a $19.99 PPV at bxngtv.com.