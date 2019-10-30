October 30, 2019
Boxing News

Unbeaten welter contenders collide Nov 9

Mario Margossian’s Argentina Boxing Promotions is sending two fighters to appear on a November 9 card promoted by MTK Global at York Hall in London, England, which will be televised live on TyC Sports and streamed on ESPN+.

Unbeaten WBO #6 welterweight Luis “Lucho” Verón (17-0-2, 8 KOs) will face unbeaten WBO #12 Michael “The Problem” McKinson (17-0, 2 KOs) in a clash that will serve as a virtual eliminator bout. Verón is WBO Latino champ and McKinson is WBO Euro champ.

Also former four-division female world champion Anahí “La Indiecita” Sánchez will face unbeaten WBC silver lightweight champion Chantelle “Wham Bam Chan” Cameron in a WBC World super lightweight final title eliminator.

