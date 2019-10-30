By Héctor Villarreal

An eight-fight boxing event which closes the 2019 season was announced

on Tuesday by Casa de Campeones Productions in Hotel Ciudad de David,

Chiriqui, Panama.



Local bantamweight Felix “Chinito” Montenegro (7-9-1, 6 KOs) faces former

National champion Edgar Valencia (14-4-1, 3 KOs) on the main event of the

VIP Boxing Night scheduled for Sarurday, November 16th at Gimnasio Escolar.

“We have our top prospect Ronal Bstista (12-1, 8 Kos) scheduled to fight

Nicaraguan Jose Cordero (12-13-5, 0 KOs) on superfly but we are considering

an offer for Ronal to fight in Russia on December 10 so we moved the other

eight-rounder to be the main event while we decide about that offer” said

Promoter Jose Garcia.

“The rematch between our rookie Arnulfo Bejerano (2-1, 1 Ko) and Daniel

Lezcano (2-1-1, 2 KOs) is another attractive match along with our undefeated

flyweight Roger Saldaña (4-0-1, 1KO) and female warriors Teresa Almengor

(5-1-2, 2 KOs) and Yaditza Perez (12-13-1, 5 KOs), all of them facing competitive

opponents on our fifth and season-ending event”, added Garcia.