October 29, 2019
Boxing News

Year-end card announced in Chiriqui, Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

An eight-fight boxing event which closes the 2019 season was announced
on Tuesday by Casa de Campeones Productions in Hotel Ciudad de David,
Chiriqui, Panama.
Casadecampeones2
Local bantamweight Felix “Chinito” Montenegro (7-9-1, 6 KOs) faces former
National champion Edgar Valencia (14-4-1, 3 KOs) on the main event of the
VIP Boxing Night scheduled for Sarurday, November 16th at Gimnasio Escolar.

“We have our top prospect Ronal Bstista (12-1, 8 Kos) scheduled to fight
Nicaraguan Jose Cordero (12-13-5, 0 KOs) on superfly but we are considering
an offer for Ronal to fight in Russia on December 10 so we moved the other
eight-rounder to be the main event while we decide about that offer” said
Promoter Jose Garcia.

“The rematch between our rookie Arnulfo Bejerano (2-1, 1 Ko) and Daniel
Lezcano (2-1-1, 2 KOs) is another attractive match along with our undefeated
flyweight Roger Saldaña (4-0-1, 1KO) and female warriors Teresa Almengor
(5-1-2, 2 KOs) and Yaditza Perez (12-13-1, 5 KOs), all of them facing competitive
opponents on our fifth and season-ending event”, added Garcia.

Kovalev, Canelo make grand arrivals

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>