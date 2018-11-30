Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Yeison Vargas (17-0, 12 KOs) of Colombia makes his USA and Telemundo debut tonight at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. His opponent will be WBO #2 and Latin champion Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (21-2, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.



This is a huge opportunity for Vargas to enhance his profile and break into the world rankings. Espinoza has fought and beaten the better competition, but Vargas is unfazed by his underdog role and focused on victory.

What adjustments have you had to make since coming to the U.S. this year?

I come from the countryside in my native Colombia so the culture was definitely an adjustment as has been the food. I have settled in now so I am well adjusted.

How would you describe your style of fighting?

I would say I am a boxer/puncher but I am more than capable of mixing it up if necessary.

Have you seen your opponent fight before?

I have seen one fight. He is very strong fighter. I can be aggressive as well, but will not be careless. I will use my intelligence.

Are you more motivated knowing that for the first time in your career your entering as the underdog?

My team made it clear to me when this fight was made that the perception of some is that I am coming in as the B-side and thats ok. I am even more determined to prove myself tonight.

What type of fight should we expect tonight?

It is going to be an exciting fight as our styles make for all action. I am prepared to go ten but I will take the knockout if the opportunity presents itself.

* * *

Espinoza vs Vargas will air LIVE on the Telemundo network tonight at 11:35pm. Check your local listings. 9 more bouts scheduled. Doors open at 6pm, first fight 7pm. Tickets at ticketmaster.com, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla.

All Star Boxing’s President Tuto Zabala Jr. has teamed up with Heavyweight Factory President Kris Lawrence to present the event.