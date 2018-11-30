By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Simpiwe Konkco makes the fourth defense of his IBO minimumweight belt when he meets Filipino Joey Canoy at the Orient Theatre in East London, on Sunday afternoon. The tournament will be broadcast live on SS8 from 2pm to 5pm.

The 32-year-old Konkco (the correct spelling of his names as confirmed by the fighter and his trainer Colin Nathan are Simpiwe Konkco), made his pro debut on September 15, 2007 and has compiled a record of 19-5, 7 KOs.

Konkco from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape fights out of the Hotbox Gym in Glenhazel, Johannesburg and won the vacant IBO belt on June 11, 2016 when he outpointed fellow South African Siyabonga Siyo over 12 rounds. He has made successful defences against Nkosinathi Joyi, Lito Dante and Tito Landero all on points.

This will be the 25-year-old Canoy’s second to visit to South Africa; in his first fight he was stopped in the eighth round in a clash for the vacant IBO light-flyweight belt by Hekkie Budler at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park.

The southpaw Canoy (14-3-1, 7 KOs) has changed his management since the Budler loss and relocated his training camp to Mindanao. Canoy is rated at #3 by the IBO and has scored wins over Melvin Jerusalem (pts 10) and Rodel Tejares (tko 3) in his last two fights.

On the undercard South African bantamweight champion Ronald Malinda (14-0, 9 KOs) meets Makazole Tete (17-3-2, 12 KOs) in a clash for the vacant ABU Africa bantamweight title.