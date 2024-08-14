Unbeaten super middleweights collide In a clash between undefeated super middleweights, Junior ‘The Young God’ Younan (20-0-1, 12 KOs) will square off with Luzlim Bajrami (9-0, 4 KOs) in a ten rounder headlining Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 48 on September 14 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Younan will defend his WBA Continental American Gold crown. Bajrami will be making his United States debut. Mbilli, Makhmudov favored on Saturday Charunphak upsets Hatanaka, wins WBO AP 112lb belt Like this: Like Loading...

